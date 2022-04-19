Peterborough hosts two-day antiques festival

The two-day event, on Friday and Saturday, attracted thousands of visitors browsing and buying from a vast array of antiques and collectables stalls across four permanent buildings, a variety of trade marquees and several acres of outdoor pitches.
The next Peterborough Festival Of Antiques at the Arena will be held on September 23 and 24.
1. Peterborough Festival of Antiques
Festival of Antiques at the East of England Arena. EMN-220416-170914009
Photo: Midlands
2. Peterborough Festival of Antiques
Festival of Antiques at the East of England Arena. EMN-220416-171328009
Photo: Midlands
3. Peterborough Festival of Antiques
Festival of Antiques at the East of England Arena. EMN-220416-171104009
Photo: Midlands
4. Peterborough Festival of Antiques
Festival of Antiques at the East of England Arena. Bone china trader Rick Marritt from Holbeach EMN-220416-171115009
Photo: Midlands