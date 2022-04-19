Festival of Antiques at the East of England Arena. Trader Angela Attwood EMN-220416-171317009

Peterborough hosts two-day antiques festival

One of the biggest antiques fairs in the country, Peterborough Festival of Antiques, took over the city’s East of England Arena at the weekend.

By Brad Barnes
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 10:52 am

The two-day event, on Friday and Saturday, attracted thousands of visitors browsing and buying from a vast array of antiques and collectables stalls across four permanent buildings, a variety of trade marquees and several acres of outdoor pitches.

The next Peterborough Festival Of Antiques at the Arena will be held on September 23 and 24.

