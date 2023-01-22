Peterborough festival paying tribute to a queen

re-enactors taking part from Regal Rose Historical Portrayal

The Festival – a collaboration with Peterborough Museum – commemorates 29th January 1536, when Henry VIII's first wife was buried at the Cathedral after her death in exile at Kimbolton Castle.

She lies in the Cathedral to this day.

Here is what you can look forward to.

Katharine of Aragon Comemoration Service at Peterborough Cathedral.

WEDNESDAY 25th January

Tudor Tours of Peterborough Cathedral11.30am and 2.30pm (both sold out)

An 80-minute guided tour of the Cathedral focusing on the 16th century and how dramatic events at the royal court played out here in Peterborough.

THURSDAY 26th January

Local schoolchildren take part in the Commemoration Service for Katharine of Aragon at Peterborough Cathedral

Online talk: Portraits of Catherine7.30pm, online via ZoomProf Theresa M Earenfight, of Seattle Universit,y will give an illustrated talk on the theme of her new book, Catherine of Aragon, Infanta of Spain, Queen of England.

This is not a conventional academic study nor a biography, but uses material culture in the form of the clothing and shoes Catherine wore, the books she commissioned and read, the paintings and objects of art that she owned, to get a richer sense of who she was as a person.• Tickets: £7 per viewing. The talk will last around 40 minutes, followed by questions.

FRIDAY 27th January

8.30am, Roman Catholic MassConducted by the clergy of St Peter and All Souls Church, Peterborough.

Old Scarlet, the Cathedral gravedigger

11.00am, Commemoration Service with Wreath LayingThe Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, will lead a short service of commemoration with readings and prayers. During the service wreaths will be laid on Katharine’s tomb by school pupils and visiting dignitaries.• All welcome. No booking required.

2.00pm, Tudor Peterborough WalkMeet at Peterborough MuseumExplore Peterborough’s historic city centre with a costumed guide and find out what the city was like during the time of Katharine of Aragon. The tour then enters the Cathedral where you will hear about the funeral of Queen Katharine.• Tickets: £7 adults, £5 U16’s via peterboroughmuseum.org.uk or on 01733 864663.

5.30pm , VespersThe daily evening service at the Cathedral, this time in the form of Vespers, a form familiar in Tudor times, sung by the Cathedral Choir.All welcome.

6.30pm-8.30pm, The Cathedral at NightImagine yourself back in Tudor times when you drop in to spend time in the Cathedral after-hours! As you explore the beautiful building in atmospheric lighting, look out for members of King Henry VIII’s Court, played by the costumed reenactors of Regal Rose Historical Portrayal including Thomas Cromwell and Queen Katharine’s most trusted lady in waiting, Maria de Silenas . They not only set the scene but can also answer questions about the person they represent and about their carefully researched period costumes.

The Cathedral at Night event closes at 8.30pm. Do stay and round off your evening as Queen Katharine often would, by hearing Compline.

This is a drop-in event. There is no fixed charge so please make a donation.

9.00pm, ComplineA service at the close of the day, sung by adult members of the Cathedral Choir. Like Vespers, Compline would have been part of the daily Divine Office observed by the monks of Peterborough Abbey. All welcome.

SATURDAY 28th January

10.00am Family ServiceTaking up the themes of faithfulness, love, peace and forgiveness, this short service especially for families will remember the life of Katharine of Aragon. All welcome.

10.00am – 4.00pm At Court with the Tudors

All are welcome, especially families, to drop in and spend time in royal company, meeting Queen Katharine and her ladies.

Look out for King Henry VIII himself too and his right hand man (for a while) Thomas Cromwell. The reenactors of Regal Rose Historical Portrayal will be chatting to visitors, showing off their period costumes and also inviting you to join in a Tudor dance from time to time. There will also be hands-on children's activities on a Tudor theme.This is a drop-in event. There is no fixed charge so please make a donation.

10.00am – 4.00pm, At Home with the TudorsAt Peterborough MuseumTravel back in time to the 1500s, with a chance to meet Tudor characters. Try out some Tudor food and find out about life for ordinary people in the 16th century. There will be family craft activities and you can take a taster tour of the Tudor vaults of the Museum.• Tickets: £4.00 adults, £3 concessions, £12 families, under 5s free. This is a drop-in event, so there’s no need to pre-book. Last entry, 3.30pm.

11.00am, 1.00pm and 2.00pm, Old Scarlett ToursThis family friendly tour of the Cathedral will be led by ‘Old Scarlett the Tudor gravedigger’, who lived to be 98 and buried both Katharine of Aragon and Mary, Queen of Scots.• Tickets: £5 per person, £20 family (2 adults + up to 3 children). The tour will last around 60 minutes.Children receive a free copy of ‘Monks, Mischief & Marauders’ activity book.

11.30am and 2.30pm, Tudor Tours of Peterborough CathedralA guided tour of the Cathedral focusing on the 16th century and how dramatic events at the royal court played out here in Peterborough.

• Tickets: £8 per person.

SUNDAY 29th January

Regular services take place at Peterborough Cathedral at 8.00am, 9.15am, 10.30am and 3.30pm.

10.00am – 4.00pm, At Home with the TudorsAt Peterborough Museum. Details as Saturday 28th January above.