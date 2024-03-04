Peterborough Drama Festival - local young talent shines bright

A positive event held over two days there were more than 70 performers taking part in individual syllabus classes which covered a full range of dramatic arts and disciplines; as well as seven schools taking part in the choral speaking showcase.

Festival honorary secretary, Ben Newstead, said : “The committee were delighted with the success of the event and the talent that was showcased from pupils aged 6 – 18 from across the city.

“We are still regrowing post pandemic but hope that more individuals, local schools, drama groups and theatre academies will be inspired to participate in the next festival in March 2025. The schedule will be released on the festival website in the summer term.”

A professional adjudicator affiliated to the British and International Federation of Festivals, Mrs Vivienne Redford, spoke incredibly highly of the calibre of the performances and praised teachers for their enthusiasm and dedication to the dramatic arts. She was delighted to be able to adjudicate in Peterborough once again.

Trophy-winners at the Choral Speaking showcase were:

The Peterborough School (Year 1) – The John & Ro Martin Trophy.

Laxton Junior School (Years 3 & 4) – The Welwyn Cup.

The Peterborough School (Year 7) – The Julie Cliffe Trophy.

Trophy-winners at the Drama Festival syllabus classes were:

Betty Brown – The Steve Cutts Trophy.

Lara Taylor – The Kathleen Munford Cup.

Harrison Whitty – The Stamford Studio of Speech and Drama Cup.

Anisha Shah, Jaya Shah and Maddalena Chiarizia – The Jean Hodson Award.

Shreya Sajosh – The St Thomas More School Cup.

Harrison Whitty – The Mary Nesbitt Cup.

Matilda Lethbridge and Jenna Niaz – The Millennium Cup.

Florence Fluckiger – The Peterborough Drama Festival Trophy.

Isla Hockel – The Winfrey Cup.

Ziva Iboje – The Thomas de la Rue Trophy.

Paige Posnett – The Tina Doyle Award.

Sakeena Damani and Ella Rose – The President’s Cup.

Maddalena Chiarizia – The June Horner Cup.

The Festival, which has a legacy spanning decades in Peterborough, has set several local youngsters on the road to stardom, some appearing on the London stage, working on television productions and others pursuing drama and the performing arts as a career.

Further information about the Peterborough Drama Festival can be found online at www.peterboroughdramafestival.org.uk

Peterborough Drama Festival: 2024 Choral Speaking class entrants from The Peterborough School

Peterborough Drama Festival 2024: Chloe Smith and Isobel Bezkorowajnyj from Tu Danse Studios who took part in the solo acting category

Peterborough Drama Festival 2024: Betty Brown with her verse speaking trophy

Peterborough Drama Festival 2024: Choral Speaking class entrants from Laxton Junior School, Oundle