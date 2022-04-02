Peterborough dance school’s showcase with a cast of 280

The Hebden School of Dancing was founded by Chloe Hebden in 2010 with just a dozen students in Stilton village hall and has grown into a “dance family” of almost 700, teaching ballet, contemporary modern jazz, lyrical, acrobatics, street dance, performing arts and tap.

Aged from 19 months through to 18, the school operates out of studios at Peterborough One Retail Park and Vivacity, Hampton.

The annual showcase - two shows choreographed by Chloe, Hollie Grant, Daniella Fasulo and Becky Hawksbee - provided an opportunity for students aged 5 and over to display their ever-developing dance skills to packed audiences of friends and family.

