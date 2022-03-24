Peterborough church to hold fundraising food festival

The food festival will take place this weekend

St. Peter and All Souls Catholic church in Geneva Street will hold the festival on Saturday (March 26).

The event will see foods from a range of cultures on offer to visitors, with Bishop Alan Hopes and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow set to attend.

The festival will be running from noon until 5pm in a marquee on the church grounds.

Entry costs £15 per adult and £8 per child.

In December the 125 year old church launched a fundraising campaign, looking for £1.3 million to make vital repairs to the building.

At the time the campaign was launched, The Dean, Fr Jeffrey Downie on behalf of the diocese said work needed to be carried out as soon as possible. He said: “The story of the structural problems of St. Peter and All Souls church in a long one and a known one, but it has reached the point now when it must be resolved.

“We may think here about our own sacred space in this church which is important in our lives and in our community.

“Saving this sacred space will be costly, it will be difficult, it will be disruptive, but it can be done, and it will be done.”

A Justgiving web page has been set up to allow people to donate to the fundraising campaign. For more information visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Standing-Together-Achieving-Miracles