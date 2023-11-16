Peterborough Christmas set to begin with fabulous festive market at Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christmas will officially arrive in the city this week, with a fabulous festive market at Peterborough Cathedral.

The market will be opened by Mayor of Peterborough cllr Nick Sandford at 1pm tomorrow (November 17), and will be open for Christmas shopping on Friday and Saturday.

The Christmas Tree has already been put in place ahead of the festivities, and there will be more than 100 stalls open over the two days, each selling beautiful, handcrafted goods; from soap and candles, exquisitely crafted jewellery and homewares to one-of-a-kind fine art pieces and delicious edible treats. You could even get your caricature drawn by local artist and Peterborough Telegraph cartoonist John Elson.

The market opens tomorrow at Peterborough Cathedral

Paul Stainton, Head of Marketing and Communications at the Cathedral said: “Ever since I arrived in Peterborough in 1989, I thought that the city deserved to have a proper Christmas Market, and now we have one. The Cathedral is the perfect setting for it and the atmosphere inside is something quite special and unique. Our aim is to build this market year on year and create an event that attracts people to the city from miles around every Christmas.”

There will also be a range of festive refreshments available to purchase.

Tickets are £2.20 per person + booking fee online or £3 per person on the door. Entry is staggered however there is no limit to the amount of time you can spend browsing.