Peterborough Christmas Market 2019: dates, opening times and everything you need to know

The Peterborough Christmas Market arrives at Cathedral Square on 15 November - here's what you need to know.

Over the last few years, Christmas Markets have become a major part of Christmas time in Britain.

Springing out of an old German tradition, each festive season sees a collection of stalls and attractions popping up all over the UK and beyond.

Peterborough's first ever Christmas Market has got people excited. Picture: Peterborough Christmas Market

They are ideal for wandering around on a cold winter’s day, picking up some warm street food or those elusive final Christmas gifts.

Peterborough’s first ever Christmas Market will be arriving this year to spread some Christmas cheer.

When is the Peterborough Christmas Market?

Peterborough’s inaugural Christmas Market will be opening on Friday 15 November.

It will then run until Saturday 28 December, also closing on Christmas day.

Where is it and how do I get there?

The market can be found on Cathedral Square.

Getting to Peterborough by car is easy as it sits just off the A1. The city itself is then easy to navigate.

For those travelling by train, there is easy access from the Virgin East Coast Line direct to London (50 minutes), Newcastle, Edinburgh and also to Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leicester, Derby, Lincoln, Norwich, Ipswich and Cambridge.

What are the opening times?

The market will open between 10am and 7pm from Monday to Thursday and from 10am to 9.30pm from Friday to Sunday.

What is there to do at the Christmas Market?

The market will boast a traditional carousel that’s as sure to delight youngsters as it is to bring back warm memories for the older market-goers.

There will also be a Flying Chairs ride to send thrill-seekers soaring through the sky and a Children’s Car Ride for the little ones.

What food and drink is available?

The Guildhall will be transformed into a cool Ice Bar where visitors can enjoy a drink in the middle of a winter wonderland.

The stall will provide all kinds of classic Christmas comforts, from mince pies to hot chocolates, mulled wine, hot muffins and traditional Christmas cake.

Is the Peterborough Market good for children? When will Santa be there?

As well as a variety of child-friendly fairground rides and tasty treats, the market will feature a Santa’s grotto – ideal for those who want to make sure old Nick still remembers their address!

Are there any events at the market?

The market will also play host to a variety of seasonal events, including a reindeer run, carol singing and a Santa run.



The Guildhall will be transformed into a shimmering Ice Bar. Picture: Shutterstock