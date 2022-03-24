Peterborough charity night with Vegas magic and Bobby Davro

Bobby Davro

The event on April 8 is taking place at The Holiday Inn West Peterborough and will include fabulous entertainment and a Vegas style casino.

Guests will enjoy a drinks reception followed by a three-course meal and a fabulous night of cabaret hosted by the amazingly talented magician and host, Paul Martin.

The evening will include entertainment from one of the UK’s best all-round performers, Bobby Davro and music from Martin Adams as Dean Martin. To round off the event, a Vegas casino is open until late.

Angela Hyde, Chair of the Action Medical Research Peterborough Committee, says: “We’re delighted to welcome back our loyal supporters to this special evening hosted by the fabulous Paul Martin.

“The Las Vegas Cabaret Night is sure to be an evening to remember with some fantastic performers and a Vegas style casino. This will be a much-needed chance to party the night away with your friends and we recommend booking your tickets soon.”