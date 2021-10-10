Peterborough Cathedral talk on medieval Peasants’ Revolt

Historian Stuart Orme

This widespread popular uprising had various causes, including the economic and political tensions caused by the Black Death in the 1340s.

In his talk on Thursday (14th) Stuart will refer to that wider social background but also talk about what happened here in Peterborough during the Peasants’ Revolt.

He says: “The Peasant’s Revolt was one of the first large scale popular protests in British history, but as this talk will explain, it didn’t just centre on events in London. One of the bloodiest episodes took place in the heart of Peterborough when, as in many towns, discontent focussed on the local monastery, the great church for which is now our cathedral. It goes to show another aspect of Peterborough’s rich history and how we have played our part in the nation’s story.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cathedral’s History Talks series continues into the Autumn with the Very Revd Chris Dalliston talking about the Rule of St Benedict and its influence on the Cathedral and monastery, on 11th November. Then stained glass conservator Tom Küpper will give a talk about the stained glass in the Cathedral on 9th December.

All the talks are via Zoom at 7.30pm. Tickets are £7 per viewing (+ booking fee). The talks last around 40 minutes and are followed by a time for questions. Ticket holders are sent an email with the Zoom link on the day of the talk.