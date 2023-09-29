News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Bridge Fair officially opens

Peterborough’s Bridge Fair welcomed its first visitors on Thursday evening (September 28).
By Ben Jones
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:42 BST

The Bridge Fair, which hosts a variety of rides and amusements, including the UK’s tallest The XXL giant observation wheel (standing at over 47m) will be open on the Embankment until Sunday October 8.

Both Saturdays of its run (September 30 and October 7) will feature giant fireworks displays, while Thursdays will be cheap night will all rides costing just £1.50.

The fair was opened on Thursday night by Mayor Nick Sandford and Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh. The mayor cut the ribbon on the event and then preceded to have a go on the bumper cars.

A bird's eye view of the Embankment.

1. Peterborough Bridge Fair

A bird's eye view of the Embankment. Photo: David Lowndes

The UK's tallest ride. The 47m Giant Observation Wheel.

2. Peterborough Bridge Fair

The UK's tallest ride. The 47m Giant Observation Wheel. Photo: David Lowndes

Fair goers enjoy the rides.

3. Peterborough Bridge Fair

Fair goers enjoy the rides. Photo: David Lowndes

Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford opens the Bridge Fair at the Embankment and takes the wheel of one of the dodgems.

4. Peterborough Bridge Fair

Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford opens the Bridge Fair at the Embankment and takes the wheel of one of the dodgems. Photo: David Lowndes

