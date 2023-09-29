Peterborough’s Bridge Fair welcomed its first visitors on Thursday evening (September 28).

The Bridge Fair, which hosts a variety of rides and amusements, including the UK’s tallest The XXL giant observation wheel (standing at over 47m) will be open on the Embankment until Sunday October 8.

Both Saturdays of its run (September 30 and October 7) will feature giant fireworks displays, while Thursdays will be cheap night will all rides costing just £1.50.

The fair was opened on Thursday night by Mayor Nick Sandford and Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh. The mayor cut the ribbon on the event and then preceded to have a go on the bumper cars.

