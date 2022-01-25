Peterborough adventure park launches campaign to tackle obesity

Flip Out adventure park. © Tom Horton.

FlipOut Peterborough, on Wedgewood Way, has created the ‘Fit with friends’ campaign in response to the latest Government data; which shows 63 percent of all adults are overweight and many children are obese by the time they are 11-years-old.

The report found that the problem had been exacerbated by frequent lockdowns over the past 18 months as thousands of youngsters, aged under 17, were admitted to hospital with a range of eating disorders.

The Peterborough store is now offering a ‘two for one’ discount across all Monday to Friday sessions to encourage both adults and youngsters to get fit while having fun together.

The keep fit initiative is the brainchild of Flip Out co-founder Richard Beese, who said: “Our commitment to fight obesity is stronger than ever.

“This is a serious problem in the UK for both adults and children. We are in danger of becoming a nation of couch potatoes which has been fuelled by people being stuck at home during lockdowns.

“Losing body weight can really have a positive impact on our health and it also reduces the chances of becoming seriously ill with COVID. And we all know the ‘healthy body, healthy mind’ mantra - keeping active also has a hugely positive impact on mental health.

“We know how difficult it can be to get people excited by the idea of exercise so what better way to make being active that bit more fun than by coming to a trampoline park!

“Flip Out in Peterborough offers something for people of all ages and abilities, so my advice is why not give it a try and get jumping fit for 2022?!

“We definitely hope to encourage both adults and children to kick start their drive to be more active with this initiative.”

The Government’s Better Health Initiative shows overweight adults are at increased risk of cancer, severe COVID, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease as well as putting an extra strain on the creaking Health Service.

Figures from the National Childhood Measurement Programme also show the highest year-on-year rise in school age obesity since the programme began.