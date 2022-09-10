Paying tribute to some musical greats at Peterborough theatres

Back To Bacharach.

Here is what – and who – you can look forward to in the next couple of months.

CARPENTERS GOLD

Key Theatre, September 11

Illegal Eagles

Immerse yourself in an enchanting evening featuring the musical brilliance of Richard and Karen Carpenter.

From Close to You, all of their chart-topping hits feature including Top of the World, We’ve Only Just Begun, Goodbye to Love, Please Mr Postman, For All We Know and Only Yesterday.

LET ME ENTERTAIN YOUNew Theatre, September 11Be captivated by the world of our greatest pop star Robbie Williams in this full stage production, celebrating the music of our UK born icon with huge stage sets, a host of talented musicians, state of the art video and that hint of Robbie magic.

THE ILLEGAL EAGLES

Wayne Dilks - George Michael tribute

The Cresset, September 14

Get ready for another outstanding show promising more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail, and incredible showmanship. Featuring the very best from the Eagles’ repertoire!

CELINE – MY HEART WILL GO ON

The Cresset, September 16

My Heart Will Go On is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of

our time! Starring January Butler as Celine Dion alongside an outstanding live band, experience four

decades of hits including The Power of Love and All By Myself.

THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC

The Cresset, September 18

Calling all Dancing Queens, this is your night to say Thank You For The Music! Join us for the party of the year – you can dance, you can jive, and have the time of your life as we bring you all the hits including Waterloo, Dancing Queen and Mamma Mia.

THE EVERLY BROTHERS & FRIENDS TRIBUTE SHOW

Key Theatre, September 18

The show is dedicated to the music of one of the greatest harmony duos – the Everly Brothers. Just as the Everly Brothers were the Temple Brothers are real life brothers, their harmonies are unlike anything ever heard, truly not to be missed.

TINA LIVE

The Cresset, September 20

Starring Julie Nevada as Tina, this fully live energetic show charts the life and career of one of the world’s most iconic performers – Tina Turner, The Queen of Rock. Full of hits including Private Dancer and Nutbush City Limits, Tina LIVE is Simply The Best night out of the year!

ADELE: The Journey So Far

The Cresset, September 22

Stacey Lee truly captures Adele like no one else – with her uncannily similar vocal timbre coupled with a beautifully relaxed and honest rapport with audiences. This show takes you on a journey through Adele’s musical and personal life

TALON: THE BEST OF EAGLES – 25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Key Theatre, September 23

Talon have risen from humble beginnings to become one of the most successful theatre touring shows in the UK and the… ‘25th ANNIVERSARY TOUR’ will once again feature the Eagles timeless back catalogue including Hotel California, Take It Easy, One Of These Nights, Take It To The Limit, Desperado, Lyin’ Eyes, Life In The Fast Lane and many more.

BACK TO BACHARACH

Key Theatre, October 1

The critically-acclaimed show with their West End cast combine with the amazing musicianship of the Magic Moments Orchestra to proudly present the very best of Burt Bacharach – celebrating “The Hitmaker” behind one of the greatest American songbooks of the 20th Century.

UK PINK FLOYD EXPERIENCE

New Theatre, October 1Celebrating over 50 Years of one of rock music’s most influential bands, UK Pink Floyd Experience recreate the sights and sounds of the legendary band in concert.

THE BEST OF QUEEN

Key Theatre, October 6

Get ready to Break Free with Majesty, in a brand-new show – The Break Free Tour performing The Best of Queen, whilst celebrating the music and showmanship of the UK’s favourite rock band.

TOTALLY TINANew Theatre, October 7Come shake a tail feather with Justine Riddoch and her talented cast in this breathtaking recreation of a live Tina Turner concert. Supported by her dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine recreates those famed live performances.

FLEETWOOD MACHINE

The Cresset, October 13

Fleetwood Machine stay true to the spirit and sound of the original Fleetwood Mac classics – replicating the unique sounds of Lindsey Buckingham and Peter Green’s guitars, the intricate drum patterns of Mick Fleetwood and the haunting vocal harmonies that are Fleetwood Mac’s trademark!

THE GEORGE MICHAEL STORY

Key Theatre, October 14

Welcome to The George Michael Story ‘FREEDOM’ Tour – featuring a full live band with video screens supporting the show, including footage of George and interviews with the man himself.

THE IMAGE OF CLIFF RICHARD

The Cresset, October 14

Kytsun Wolfe and his band The Sounds of The Shadows celebrate Sir Cliff Richard’s music.

G2 – DEFINITIVE GENESIS

Key Theatre, October 15

Take a little trip back and relive those wonderful moments of your Genesis musical history with G2.

SHAPE OF YOU – THE MUSIC OF ED SHEERANNew Theatre, October 16Bringing the UK’s favourite singer-songwriter to the stage in an outstanding new show that features the very best of Ed Sheeran.

STRONG ENJOUGH- CHER

The Cresset, October 21

Turn back time to the UK’s Ultimate Cher tribute spectacular show – Strong Enough! Taking you on a musical journey from the Dark Lady days to the rocking 80’s perm days.

CALLING PLANET EARTH

New Theatre, October 22

A New Romantic Symphony that goes on a journey through one of the greatest musical Era’s of All Time – The Electrifying 80’s.

BOOT-LED-ZEPPELINNew Theatre, November 4Boot-Led-Zeppelin is back with an all-new production to offer the definitive tribute to one of the world’s most legendary rock bands. Capturing the magic and excitement of Zeppelin’s concerts from the 70s, with classic songs such as Whole Lotta Love, Rock ‘n’ Roll, Kashmir and Stairway To Heaven.

THE ROCKET MANNew Theatre, November 11Get ready for take-off as we bring you the number one tribute to one of the greatest musicians of all time, Sir Elton John. Starring world renowned tribute artist Jimmy Love with dazzling costumes, stunning vocals and sensational piano solos.

THE KING IS BACK

The Cresset, November 24

Internationally renowned Ben Portsmouth will bring his unique style to the stage once more

NEARLY ELTON

The Cresset, November 25

Starring Lee Brady as Elton alongside an outstanding full live band, this phenomenal production takes audiences on a magical ride through five decades of hits including Rocket Man, Your Song, I’m Still Standing, Sacrifice and more!

WAYNE DILKS – THE GEORGE MICHAEL LEGACY

The Cresset, December 2

Wayne Dilks and his band pay tribute to George Michael in this stunning show! Join Wayne and his incredible band for a heartfelt celebration of George’s fantastic 35-year career with songs from his Wham days up to his final album.