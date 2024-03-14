Over one-hundred guests attend the Food Business Breakfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Breakfast, which aims to bring the food sector together is run by Peterborough based law firm Roythornes, who specialise in advising food and farming businesses across the region. Now in it’s 10th year, the breakfast features a dedicated networking session and a keynote speaker.

The speaker at Thursday’s event was Jack Bobo. Jack is Centre Lead and Director of Food Systems Institute at the University of Nottingham and talks across the world about how Food and Agriculture businesses need to change the way they communicate to explain that they are part of the solution to a secure food supply, and not part of the problem.

Jack emphasised the incredible work agriculture is already doing to grow more food using less resources and talked abut the global impact of managing the environmental side of food production.

Mark Dodds, Marketing Manager at Roythornes said:

“Jack was a brilliant speaker and it cemented the Breakfast as the major food event in the region. It’s great that we can hold it in Peterborough - we have delegates from across the country attend and it’s going from strength to strength.”