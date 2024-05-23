Outdoor Adventures at Nene Park this half-term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s a jam-packed half-term at Nene Park, full of outdoor adventures, holiday clubs and family activities.

The Acorn Explorers Holiday Club runs from May 27-31 at Lynch Farm in Ferry Meadows, and is packed full of nature-based activities and creative outdoor fun. It’s the perfect opportunity for younger children age 5-8 to explore the great outdoors in safe and supportive environment. Each day will have a different theme, from superheroes to survival!

Oak Adventurers Holiday Club is open from May 28-31 at Nene Outdoors in Ferry Meadows. The multi-activity holiday club for 8-13 year olds offers a fantastic opportunity for kids to experience a variety of activities. From kayaking and paddleboarding to climbing and bushcraft.

Pay & Play Watersports at Nene Outdoors is available daily between 11am and 5pm. C hoose from dragon and swan pedalos, row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes.

Enjoy the outdoors at Ferry Meadows over half-term

Book a camping trip! Enjoy a night or more under canvas on the peaceful banks of Gunwade Lake – perfect for families.

Daily Boat Trips – a tranquil 45-minute trip around Overton Lake and onto the River Nene on an electrically-powered passenger boat, departing from the Visitor Centre Jetty.

Complete the Holiday Trail: To celebrate National Children’s Gardening Week, collect a gardening themed trail sheet from the Visitor Centre for just £1 and then hunt for questions as you walk around Ferry Meadows.

Ride the Ferry Meadows Railway, running daily, weather permitting.

Bug Hunt at Ferry Meadows, May 28, to discover the amazing creatures living around the Park. Suitable for children age 2 and over.

Climbing Wall, May 28, with sessions running throughout the day. Great fun for both adults and children age 4 and over.

Wildlife Boat Trip, May 29, with an expert ranger on the electric passenger boat across Overton Lake and onto the River Nene, learning all about the wonderful wildlife we spot along the way! Suitable for children age 5 and over..

Sensory Craft Session at Nene Nursery, May 29. Have a go at learning some new craft skills, from Branch Weaving to Slow Stitching.

Archery, May 30, sessions are 45 minutes long and take place at Nene Outdoors. Suitable for ages 8 and over.

Nature Tots, May 31, discovering things that fly and kites. Suitable for 2-5 year olds.

Meet the Roman Professor, May 31. Fifty years ago, Professor Stephen Upex and his team discovered a rich Roman history where Ferry Meadows now stands. He’ll share pottery from that discovery and talk about the area’s Roman history.

Nene Nursery Herb Distillation Day, June 1, with Louise from Mentley Farm in Hertfordshire, who will be visiting us to demonstrate the process of distilling herbs for essential oils and floral waters, using her copper distillers.

Visit Longthorpe Tower, open Saturday and Sunday. Peterborough’s hidden historical gem has Medieval wall paintings widely considered to be the best in a domestic setting in western Europe!