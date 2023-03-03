News you can trust since 1948
The Lido will open on April 1

Opening date announced for Peterborough Lido season

Thankfully pool will be heated for spring time opening

By Stephen Briggs
36 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 11:21am

The opening date for Peterborough’s Lido is less than a month away, with a spring start to the 2023 season.

The pool will open for the first time this year on Saturday, April 1.

Thankfully for visitors, the pool will be heated, allowing for some spring time outdoor dips.

The Lido is one of the most popular attractions in the city – especially during the school holidays.

People will be able to book sessions from March 26 at www.vivacity.org/

1. Opening of the Lido

The pool is popular throughout the summer

Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

2. Opening of the Lido

There are often queues to get in

Photo: David Lowndes

3. Opening of the Lido

The pool will open on April 1

Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

4. Opening of the Lido

The pool will be open throughout the summer

Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

Peterborough