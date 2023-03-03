Thankfully pool will be heated for spring time opening

The opening date for Peterborough’s Lido is less than a month away, with a spring start to the 2023 season.

The pool will open for the first time this year on Saturday, April 1.

Thankfully for visitors, the pool will be heated, allowing for some spring time outdoor dips.

The Lido is one of the most popular attractions in the city – especially during the school holidays.

People will be able to book sessions from March 26 at www.vivacity.org/

1 . Opening of the Lido The pool is popular throughout the summer Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

2 . Opening of the Lido There are often queues to get in Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Opening of the Lido The pool will open on April 1 Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

4 . Opening of the Lido The pool will be open throughout the summer Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales