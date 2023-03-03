Opening date announced for Peterborough Lido season
Thankfully pool will be heated for spring time opening
By Stephen Briggs
36 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 11:21am
The opening date for Peterborough’s Lido is less than a month away, with a spring start to the 2023 season.
The pool will open for the first time this year on Saturday, April 1.
Thankfully for visitors, the pool will be heated, allowing for some spring time outdoor dips.
The Lido is one of the most popular attractions in the city – especially during the school holidays.
People will be able to book sessions from March 26 at www.vivacity.org/
