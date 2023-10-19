No tricks - just a treat on spook-tacular Peterborough family Halloween trail

News you can trust since 1948
Fancy dress is encouraged for halloween challenge through city centre
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 10:56 BST
Families can take part in a free, spooktacular trick or treat trail as part of Halloween celebrations this weekend.

The trail will take place around the city centre on Saturday, October 21, thanks to a one-day event organised by Peterborough Positive – the city’s Business Improvement District (BID) – and Peterborough Museum.

The trail will run between 10am and 4pm when maps detailing six shops and businesses hiding Halloween characters will be available to pick up from the museum.

The event takes place this weekendThe event takes place this weekend
    Participating families are encouraged to dress up in their most fang-tastic costumes and follow the trail map through Peterborough city centre to find spooky characters.

    Children who successfully solve each Halloween character’s tricks will be rewarded with various treats including offers from participating businesses on food and drinks, free wizard craft activities, and, of course, traditional trick or treat sweets.

    Pep Cipriano, Business Improvement Manager at Peterborough Positive, said: “Our first Halloween trick or treat trail in partnership with the museum is going to be fang-tastic! We’re looking forward to seeing lots of families take part and enjoy what tricks and fabulous treats our city centre businesses have in store for children.”

    Sarah Wilson, Heritage Manager at Peterborough Museum, said: "We are pleased to be working with Peterborough Positive this October providing a fun and accessible Halloween trail to encourage families to make the most of the vibrant city centre offer.”

    To take part, visit Peterborough Museum in the city centre.

