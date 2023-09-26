Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families can take part in a free, spooktacular trick or treat trail as part of Halloween celebrations.

The trail will take place around the city centre on Saturday, October 21, thanks to a one-day event organised by Peterborough Positive – the city’s Business Improvement District (BID) – and Peterborough Museum.

The trail will run between 10am and 4pm when maps detailing six shops and businesses hiding Halloween characters will be available to pick up from the museum.

The event is suitable for families, and takes place on October 21

Participating families are encouraged to dress up in their most fang-tastic costumes and follow the trail map through Peterborough city centre to find spooky characters.

Children who successfully solve each Halloween character’s tricks will be rewarded with various treats including offers from participating businesses on food and drinks, free wizard craft activities, and, of course, traditional trick or treat sweets.

Pep Cipriano, Business Improvement Manager at Peterborough Positive, said: “Our first Halloween trick or treat trail in partnership with the museum is going to be fang-tastic! We’re looking forward to seeing lots of families take part and enjoy what tricks and fabulous treats our city centre businesses have in store for children.”

