New sporting memories club sessions for the over 50’s launch in Cambridge and Ely
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Better leisure centres, run by GLL, a charitable social enterprise, have joined forces with Sporting Memories to bring these new sessions to local men and women who are sport fans in Cambridge and Ely. They offer an opportunity to meet and make new friends while bonding over sporting memories and shared experiences.
Louis Green, Community Sport Manager, at GLL, said: “It’s an ideal activity for those in their fifties and beyond and we’re delighted to bringing these sessions to the area. It is a welcoming, inclusive space and we particularly invite those living alone, locals who have dementia and other long-term conditions, to come along.
“I’m sure there will be some fascinating stories about sport and local history shared and our aim is to make the sessions thought-provoking and stimulating. The first part of the Club session will be talking about sport and people’s memories of playing or watching sport with hot drinks for all, followed by a game of Boccia and light exercise. Our aim is to make each session fun and exciting with quizzes, spot the ball and other interactive activities.”
Completely free to join, the individual Clubs have two-hour weekly sessions. The Sporting Memories Club held at Abbey Leisure Centre has sessions every Tuesday from 12 – 2 pm. While the club at Hive Leisure Centre in Ely has sessions running every Wednesday, from 10 am 12 pm.
Locals in Cambridge and Ely are invited to bring along photographs and memorabilia from their sporting heydays to reminisce with other like-minded people and replay their beloved memories while making new memories at the clubs
Anyone wishing to join can contact Louis Green at [email protected] or visit www.better.org.uk/leisure-centre/ely/the-hive/news and www.better.org.uk/leisure-centre/cambridge/abbeyleisurecomplex/news to learn more about the Sporting Memories Clubs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.