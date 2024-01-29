Nene Park wants to know...what's your story?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The competition launched on Saturday, tying in with the National Literacy Trust’s National Storytelling Week, and is open for two weeks, closing on February 10.

Children are invited to come up with a story inspired by Nene Park – the wonderful wildlife, the dedicated rangers, the Roman history?

Or perhaps you’d like to use the Park setting to write astory about a day out with your family or share a happy Park memory?

The sky’s the limit when it comes to the subject matter, as long as it’s inspired by the Park in some way, is no longer than 500 words and is something you think Park visitors would love to read or hear.

There are three age categories – 5-8yrs, 9-11 yrs and 12-14 yrs – and thanks to the generosity of local book seller, Reading Monster’s Bookshop, a £20 book voucher will be awarded to the winning storyteller in each age category.

Winners will also see their stories feature on the Nene Park website and shared on their social media channels.

Email your entries to [email protected].

The Trust will also be sharing the poems written by poets from the Syntax Poetry Collective as part of the Nene Park Winter Festival, inspired by woodland creatures.