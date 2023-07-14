Nene Park: Get ready for six weeks of summer

Staring Saturday, July 22, you’ll find exciting activities and events running for the entire school summer holidays.

From the new wild wood adventure days, a family theatre show and ever-popular holiday trails to pond dipping and bug hunts, learn-to-sail courses, archery and climbing sessions.

And don’t forget daily watersports activities and camping at Nene Outdoors, plus lake and river boat trips departing from Overton Lake.

The Watersports Centre at Ferry Meadows.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

Pay & Play at Nene Outdoors: Make a splash with activities on Gunwade Lake, between 11am and 6.30pm each day, including dragon and swan pedalos, row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes, dinghies and windsurfing.

Take a boat trip: Take a trip around Overton Lake in the eco passenger boat and enjoy unique views of the lake and the wildlife around Ferry Meadows. Boat trips run regularly and under 3s go free.

Give climbing or archery a go: Try a new sporting challenge with archery and climbing wall sessions, held at Nene Outdoors on alternate weeks.

six weeks of summer activities at Nene park

Complete a trail at Ferry Meadows: There will be a new trail up every two weeks. Pick up a trail sheet from the Visitor Centre for £1, answer the questions as you walk around the Park and return to the Visitor Centre to claim your prize to grow at home.

Camp under the stars: Upgrade your day out to an overnight adventure in a spacious bell tent on the Lakeview Campsite on the banks of Gunwade Lake, or take your own tent to The Glade, a peaceful pitch-only campsite.

RYA Sailing Courses: Learn to sail on a two-day course in the safe waters of Gunwade Lake. Choose from youth or adult sailing and windsurfing courses, with different levels available depending on your experience. All safety equipment, including wetsuits and buoyancy aids are provided.

Ride the miniature railway: Sit back and enjoy the ride as you pass through meadows, while taking in the view of Overton and Lynch Lakes. Trains will operate daily between 11am and 4.45pm, weather permitting.

Six weeks of summer activities at Nene Park

Discover the Visitor Centre, Gift & Farm Shop: Open daily from 9am to 6pm, the Visitor Centre in Ferry Meadows stocks everything you need for a great summer day out in the Park. From picnic and BBQ essentials to summer games and activities.

The Beach at Orton Mere: Run by Leslie Danter & Sons Amusements, there will be fun for all the family (August 1-28), with unlimited access to fairground rides, crazy golf and a giant sandpit for £10.99 per child for a 3 hour session.

Suitable for children age 2-10, sessions start at 10am or 2pm each day and includes free parking.

Open Water swimming: Every Thursday, 5.30-7pm, swim the 400m course on Gunwade Lake in these friendly sessions for all abilities. Register with NOWCA and get your first swim session free.

six weeks of summer at Nene Park

Pond Dipping: Free drop-in sessions between 12 and 3pm (27th July, 2nd, 10th, 16th & 24th August) and spend some time pond dipping and identifying the fascinating creatures you find. Suitable for children aged 3 and over.

Bug Hunts: Find out what amazing creatures make their home in the different habitats at Nene Park (26th July, 7th & 22nd August). Suitable for children aged two and over and costs £5 per child.

Wild Wood Adventure Day: Learn essential survival skills through a variety of bushcraft activities, such as how to light a fire, building a shelter, and using tools safely (1st & 17th August).

Suitable for children age 8 and over between 10am and 3.30pm, and costs £35 per child.

Family Wildlife Boat Trip: Join a specially extended wildlife boat trip around Overton Lake and along the River Nene (August 10). Suitable for children age 4 and over, tickets are £15 each.

Teddy Bear’s Picnic Outdoor Theatre Show: Bring along your favourite bear and join Rah Rah Theatre Company for a fun, exciting adventure to get to the picnic on time (August 27) Aimed at children aged 2-6, it’s £5 per child, accompanying adults go free!

Nature Tots Parent & Toddler Group: Each session (24th July, 14th & 21st August) includes a messy craft activity, time to explore the beautiful outdoors, story and song time. Suitable for pre-schoolers, it’s £5 per child.

Wild Home Educators Group: Each session (24th July, 14th & 21st August) has curriculum and nature focused activities.

Suitable for children aged 5-11, it’s £7 per child.

Social Walking Group: Join the Visitor Ranger and get to know a group of like-minded walkers (7th & 23rd August).

This event is suitable forage 14 and over and is free to attend.

Dragonfly Fused Glass Art Workshop: On August 12, June from Semperart will teach you techniques to cut your own glass and use a mould to create the shape you are looking for.

Suitable for age 16 and over, it’s £28 per person.

Willow Basket Weaving Workshop: On August 30 enjoy a full day workshop working with willow to create a useful basket. Suitable for age 18 and over, it’s £75 per person.

Advanced Adult Fused Glass Art Workshop: On September 2, suitable for age 16 and over, it’s £45 per person.

Adult RYA Start Windsurfing: Learn to windsurf on a 2-day course (22nd & 23rd July or 12th & 13th August), focusing on the basics, including preparation, sailing in all directions, manoeuvring the board and getting on and off the water.

Suitable for age 16 and over, £182 per person.

Youth RYA Sailing – Stage 1: Learn the basics of dinghy sailing, getting you to a standard where

you are able to enjoy the freedom of sailing. Suitable for 8-15 year olds (24th & 25th July or 7th & 8th August), £182 per person.

Youth RYA Sailing – Stage 2: This two-day course (26th & 27th July or 9th & 10th August) covers launching and recovery, steering, parts of the boat and basic sailing. By the end of the course you will be more confident sailing, tacking, gybing and have improved in boat control and speed.

Suitable for 8-15 year olds, £182 per person.

Youth RYA Sailing – Stage 3: This two day course (31st July & 1st August or 14th & 15th August) will teach you improved rigging, sailing theory, launching and recovery. By the end of the course will be able to launch and sail a dinghy on all points of sail or around a triangle in moderate conditions.

Suitable for 8-15 year olds, £182 per person.

Youth RYA Start Windsurfing: Focus on learning the basics, including preparation, sailing in all directions, manoeuvring the board and getting on and off the water.

Suitable for age 10-15 year olds (2nd & 3rd August), £182 per person.

Youth RYA Sailing – Stage 4: On this two-day stage 4 course (16th & 17th August), you will learn to sail a double handed boat as a crew or helm, applying all the skills you have learnt up to and including stage 3 as well as gaining a variety of exciting new skills afloat.

Suitable for 8-15 year olds, £182 per person.

Adult RYA Sailing – Stage 1: This two-day course (19th & 20th August)take you through the basics of dinghy sailing, getting you to a standard where you are able to enjoy the freedom of sailing.

Suitable for 8-15 year olds, £182 per person.

Adult RYA Sailing – Stage 2: This two day course (2nd & 3rd September) covers rigging, launching and sailing in all directions, as well as capsize recovery and essential safety knowledge. After the course participants will be able to sail and make decisions in good conditions.

Suitable for age 16 and over, £182 per person.