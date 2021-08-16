Nene Outdoors remains closed as staff isolate

Swan pedalos at Ferry Meadows. Photo: Toby Wood.

The water sports centre at Ferry Meadows announced that it had to close over the weekend (August 14-15) due to a number of staff having to self-isolate.

It has now been announced that the closure will remain into Monday, with the trust saying that they are hoping to reopen later in the week.

A spokesperson for Nene Park said: “Thank you to all our Nene Outdoors customers who have been so understanding about having their watersports bookings for Saturday and Sunday cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unfortunately due to many staff having to self isolate we have had to make the difficult decision to extend the closure to include Monday 16th.

“We hope to reopen later in the week but please follow our Facebook page for updates.”