Maxey Classic Car & Bike Show returns after two year absence

The Maxey Classic Car & Bike Show is back after a two year absence

The show had to be cancelled in 2019 due to extreme weather conditions and last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is being held on Saturday, August 14 at the picturesque lakeside venue in the village.

Now in its 20th year, the event promises to attract a large entry of two and four-wheel vehicles, as well as: live music from Paul Lake and the blues band Liquor and Poker, real ale and a gin bar, a barbecue, raceway scalextrix and other family fun.

Admission is £5 with free entry for exhibitors and under 14s.

The show opens to the public at 11am with judging from national motoring journalists taking place between 1pm and 3.30pm.

Organised by the Maxey Charity Club, the event has become increasingly recognised over the years and continues to attract more than 350 vehicles which includes a wide range of classics, exotics like modern Ferraris, kit cars and 4x4’s.