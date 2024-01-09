Mars enters Peterborough's Cathedral's orbit at start of stunning exhibition

Exhibition runs until January 29, and is the first time the artwork has been displayed in a cathedral in the UK

Mars has arrived in Peterborough Cathedral’s orbit as part of the latest spectacular exhibition in the city.

Mars: War & Peace is the newest work by pioneering artist Luke Jerram, and sees a giant scale model of the Red Planet suspended from the ceiling of the historic cathedral.

Luke has already exhibited two other works at the cathedral – Museum of the Moon and Gaia, which saw a model of the moon and the Earth displayed in Peterborough.

Visitor Kevin Chung looking at the planet at the opening of the Mars: War and Peace exhibition

BAFTA winning composer creates soundtrack

The newest exhibition, which opens today (January 9) is presented with a new soundtrack in the Nave, a space to encourage peaceful contemplation.

The soundtrack is a newly created sound composition by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones. Featuring the sounds of seas, deserts and clips from NASA missions to Mars, it also incorporates the sounds of distant bombing and people marching, as if to war.

Mars: War & Peace provides an opportunity for the public to consider the history of human conflict around the world, and visitors will feel transported to the inhospitable desert wasteland of Mars, whilst also reflecting on the realities of war for ordinary communities on our planet.

Mars: War and Peace artwork at Peterborough Cathedral

Luke Jerram said: “Mars: War & Peace follows on from my other touring astronomical artworks Museum of the Moon and Gaia, and allows a close encounter with the Martian planet. I hope that visitors will feel transported to its inhospitable desert wasteland and in comparison, really value our life on Earth.”

Special events planned at cathedral

This is the first time that Mars: War & Peace has been displayed in a Cathedral, and a series of events have been planned as part of the installation, including a special performance of Holst’s The Planets, yoga under the red planet and a silent disco. While some special events have a cost, the exhibition is free to view during the day. On selected evenings, you can come and bathe in its ethereal, spellbinding glow for just £3pp.

Peterborough Cathedral also joins forces with Peterborough Positive and businesses across the city offering special incentives and discounts on selected days wherever you see the Mars sticker in the window. Businesses include, The Key Theatre, Peterborough City council, Bean Around, Dice Box, Soul Happy, Westgate Grill, Blind Tiger, The Museum, Embe Afro Caribbean restaurant and Becket’s Traditional Tea Rooms.

Head of Marketing & Communications at Peterborough Cathedral, Paul Stainton said: “It is fantastic that so many local businesses have come together, with the help of the Peterborough Positive BID team, to support our Mars art installation.

"With money in short supply after Christmas, people can bring their families and enjoy this amazing artwork for free during our normal business hours.

“This is turn should provide a welcome boost for the city centre, and increase footfall considerably, in what is normally a quiet month.”