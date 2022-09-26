A magical night is in store for wizards at a Harry Potter themed quiz.

The quiz night will take place on Saturday, October, 1 at The Fleet in Fletton, and will raise funds for campaign group Peterborough Unlimited.

The group is to raising money for Changing Places toilets in the city centre which would benefit those with additional needs.

The event will take place next month

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event - which is going ahead thanks to disability charity Scope generously covering the room hire - will take place from 5pm to 8pm, with the quiz beginning at 6.30pm, followed by a raffle.

Harry Potter fans of all ages are welcome to take part. Entry is £2 per person with a limit of six to a team.

The raffle prizes include tickets to see this year's Cresset pantomime, rail tickets, a printer, tickets to watch Peterborough United as well as a signed shirt, movie posters from Showcase and a bag of products from Flying Tiger.

Fancy dress is encouraged.

Changing Places are toilets which can be used by people with severe disabilities, including learning disabilities, and go beyond normal disabled toilets.

Charities across Peterborough have expressed the urgent need to get the toilets installed into the city centre as without them many people are unable to visit the area and are instead either having to shop in other cities, or remain isolated at home.

Donations to Peterborough Unlimited can be made at: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=SJSDHPJU72CJ4.

More information on the campaign can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/PeterboroughUnlimited.