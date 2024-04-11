Local care home gets dementia friendly

Guests had a chance to learn a little bit more about what it's like to live with dementia and chat about their own circumstances and ask any questions. Our Dementia Cafe Sessions are run on the second Wednesday of each month at Longueville Court. Everyone is welcome.

General Manager Krzysztof Krzysztofiak said: “We’re really delighted to welcome guests and Lindsey from Alzheimer’s UK to our Dementia Cafe. The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more understanding we have the better. Our team here at Longueville Court are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”