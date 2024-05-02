Learning through play in the great outdoors at Ferry Meadows

Nene Park’s popular monthly family groups are growing and on the move - relocating to the dedicated Forest School site at Lynch Farm in Ferry Meadows.
By Brad Barnes
Published 2nd May 2024, 17:10 BST
Even more opportunities for youngsters at Ferry Meadows

The move will give even more local children the space to learn through exploring, play and hands-on experiences in the great outdoors, whilst, most importantly, having lots of fun!

Nature Tots

For the youngest adventurers, the fun Nature Tots group for toddlers and their guardians will introduce a new Friday morning session alongside its existing Monday offering.

Starting on Friday 3 May, both groups will meet every second week, with sessions following a variety of exciting themes.

Children will enjoy engaging hands-on craft activities, plus plenty of time to explore the wonderful wildlife around us.

Upcoming themes include Growing, Superworm, The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Minibeasts.

Suitable for children age 2-5.

Wild Home Educators

Designed for home-schooled children and their families, this is growing to accommodate older children. Forest School sessions for younger children age 5-11 will continue on a Monday afternoon, while sessions for children age 11-14 will launch on Friday afternoons.

Sessions cover a wide range of topics such as tool use skills, wildlife identification, outdoor survival skills and sensory exploration.

Dates, times and costs are available at www.nenepark.org.uk/events.