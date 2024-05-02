Learning through play in the great outdoors at Ferry Meadows

Even more opportunities for youngsters at Ferry Meadows

The move will give even more local children the space to learn through exploring, play and hands-on experiences in the great outdoors, whilst, most importantly, having lots of fun!

Nature Tots

For the youngest adventurers, the fun Nature Tots group for toddlers and their guardians will introduce a new Friday morning session alongside its existing Monday offering.

Starting on Friday 3 May, both groups will meet every second week, with sessions following a variety of exciting themes.

Children will enjoy engaging hands-on craft activities, plus plenty of time to explore the wonderful wildlife around us.

Upcoming themes include Growing, Superworm, The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Minibeasts.

Suitable for children age 2-5.

Wild Home Educators

Designed for home-schooled children and their families, this is growing to accommodate older children. Forest School sessions for younger children age 5-11 will continue on a Monday afternoon, while sessions for children age 11-14 will launch on Friday afternoons.

Sessions cover a wide range of topics such as tool use skills, wildlife identification, outdoor survival skills and sensory exploration.