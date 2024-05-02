Learning through play in the great outdoors at Ferry Meadows
The move will give even more local children the space to learn through exploring, play and hands-on experiences in the great outdoors, whilst, most importantly, having lots of fun!
Nature Tots
For the youngest adventurers, the fun Nature Tots group for toddlers and their guardians will introduce a new Friday morning session alongside its existing Monday offering.
Starting on Friday 3 May, both groups will meet every second week, with sessions following a variety of exciting themes.
Children will enjoy engaging hands-on craft activities, plus plenty of time to explore the wonderful wildlife around us.
Upcoming themes include Growing, Superworm, The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Minibeasts.
Suitable for children age 2-5.
Wild Home Educators
Designed for home-schooled children and their families, this is growing to accommodate older children. Forest School sessions for younger children age 5-11 will continue on a Monday afternoon, while sessions for children age 11-14 will launch on Friday afternoons.
Sessions cover a wide range of topics such as tool use skills, wildlife identification, outdoor survival skills and sensory exploration.
Dates, times and costs are available at www.nenepark.org.uk/events.