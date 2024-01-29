King Henry VIII and his first wife Katharine of Aragon held court inside the Cathedral as part of the annual Katharine of Aragon Festival which ran between Thursday and Sunday (January 25 – 28).

The pair, who were played by actors from the Regal Rose Historical Portrayal, led crowds into the Cathedral to pay homage to the former Queen who was buried in Peterborough Cathedral following her death in 1536.

Re-enactors were on hand throughout the afternoon to take photos and answer questions from visitors.

