Jongleurs Legends bring night of comedy to Key Theatre

Buckle up for a comedy rollercoaster ride that will leave you breathless as these four Jongleurs comedy legends come to the Key Theatre tonight September 30).

By Brad Barnes
Friday, 30th September 2022, 11:54 am
The Legends at Key Theatre on September 30
New Zealand sensation Jarred Christmas is one of the most innovative and exciting stand-ups on the UK circuit.

A sought-after headliner famed for his quick-witted spontaneity, masterful skills of improvisation and energetic storytelling.

A dynamic onstage persona combined with the ability to improvise with anything that’s thrown his way makes Jarred’s comedy sizzle with originality.

Yorkshire’s former (double award-winning) Time Out Comedian of the Year, Paul Tonkinson has long upheld his esteemed reputation as one of the finest stand-ups around.

    With a unique and distinctive style, Tonkinson is noted for his effervescent physicality and skillful impressions, which bring alive exuberant, tender comic reflections on love, family and the day-to-day idiosyncrasies of 21st century living.

    Ninia Benjamin is a tour-de-force of comedy… she’s outrageously rude but above all sidesplittingly funny. Ninia was catapulted to stardom as one third of BBC2′s 3 Non-Blondes.

    Mike Gunn’s history is as interesting and entertaining as his comedy. A misspent youth and a series of grim jobs cultivated his cynical outlook on life and a perverse desire led him to the world of stand-up.

    Tickets from www.keytheatre-peterborough.com or call the Box Office on 01733 852992.

