Jongleurs Legends bring night of comedy to Key Theatre
Buckle up for a comedy rollercoaster ride that will leave you breathless as these four Jongleurs comedy legends come to the Key Theatre tonight September 30).
New Zealand sensation Jarred Christmas is one of the most innovative and exciting stand-ups on the UK circuit.
A sought-after headliner famed for his quick-witted spontaneity, masterful skills of improvisation and energetic storytelling.
A dynamic onstage persona combined with the ability to improvise with anything that’s thrown his way makes Jarred’s comedy sizzle with originality.
Yorkshire’s former (double award-winning) Time Out Comedian of the Year, Paul Tonkinson has long upheld his esteemed reputation as one of the finest stand-ups around.
With a unique and distinctive style, Tonkinson is noted for his effervescent physicality and skillful impressions, which bring alive exuberant, tender comic reflections on love, family and the day-to-day idiosyncrasies of 21st century living.
Ninia Benjamin is a tour-de-force of comedy… she’s outrageously rude but above all sidesplittingly funny. Ninia was catapulted to stardom as one third of BBC2′s 3 Non-Blondes.
Mike Gunn’s history is as interesting and entertaining as his comedy. A misspent youth and a series of grim jobs cultivated his cynical outlook on life and a perverse desire led him to the world of stand-up.
Tickets from www.keytheatre-peterborough.com or call the Box Office on 01733 852992.