Jongleurs Legends bring night of comedy to Key Theatre

The Legends at Key Theatre on September 30

New Zealand sensation Jarred Christmas is one of the most innovative and exciting stand-ups on the UK circuit.

A sought-after headliner famed for his quick-witted spontaneity, masterful skills of improvisation and energetic storytelling.

A dynamic onstage persona combined with the ability to improvise with anything that’s thrown his way makes Jarred’s comedy sizzle with originality.

Yorkshire’s former (double award-winning) Time Out Comedian of the Year, Paul Tonkinson has long upheld his esteemed reputation as one of the finest stand-ups around.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a unique and distinctive style, Tonkinson is noted for his effervescent physicality and skillful impressions, which bring alive exuberant, tender comic reflections on love, family and the day-to-day idiosyncrasies of 21st century living.

Ninia Benjamin is a tour-de-force of comedy… she’s outrageously rude but above all sidesplittingly funny. Ninia was catapulted to stardom as one third of BBC2′s 3 Non-Blondes.

Mike Gunn’s history is as interesting and entertaining as his comedy. A misspent youth and a series of grim jobs cultivated his cynical outlook on life and a perverse desire led him to the world of stand-up.