Join Flag Fen celebration as Roundhouse is officially opened
A huge day of celebration is planned at Flag Fen – with the highlight the official “Topping Out” ceremony to mark completion of its new Iron Age Roundhouse.
The final piece will be placed on top of the new Roundhouse, watched by guest of honour, Francis Pryor MBE, archaeologist and discoverer of Flag Fen on October 1.
The event, from 11am-6pm, will include:
- Fire and costumed explainers in the Bronze Age Roundhouse;- Learn more about how the roundhouse was built;- Ouse Washes Molly Dancers;- The placing of the final cap on the Roundhouse;- Official opening ceremony by Francis Pryor MBE;- Live music from local folk band, Pennyless;- A bar and a range of hot food available from venders The House of Feasts (Not included in ticket price);
Work began on building a new Iron Age style Roundhouse on May 2nd this year. The build was based on an actual Iron Age Roundhouse that was discovered at Cats Water, next to Flag Fen, during an archaeological excavation during the 1980s.
The final stage of the roundhouse build is to complete the thatch roof by capping it with a cone made out of hazel and reed.
The cap will be lowered on to the roof and Francis Pryor will officially open the completed Roundhouse.
The Flag Fen team hope the new roundhouse will be used by local schools for education and enhance the visitor experience of this natural site, a hidden beauty located in the fens.