It's getting scary down on the Farm at Halloween

Get ready for a spooktacular time at the special Halloween Mashup event at Peterborough’s Sacrewell Farm, starting today (Saturday 26th).

Until October 31, each corner of the farm will be bursting with Halloween fun.

Mad Scientist Lab

Step into the mysterious Mad Scientist Lab, where spooky surprises are behind every door! Play fun games like ‘Spin the Prize Wheel’ and ‘Guess What’s in the Box ‘to win awesome prizes.

​The Big Halloween Mash Up at Sacrewell Farm, October 26-31

Zombie Zone

Can you find the hidden eyeball in the haystack? Decorate a lolly as your favourite Halloween Character, race through the Zombie Dash Challenge and test your skills in this zombie adventure!

Spiderwalk

Creep through the Spiderwalk, where spooky surprises and silly critters are waiting to greet you. Join the spider races and see if you can be the fastest!

Witches Lair

Zoom on over to the Witches Lair for magical broomstick lessons, fun witchy games, and enchanting activities. It’s the perfect spot for all little witches and wizards to have a magical time!

Monster Mash Glow Disco

Dance the day away with your very own foam glow stick lighting up the dance floor. Enjoy fun games and groove to all your favourite Halloween tunes under the spooky lights.

Scarecrow Village

Wander through the Scarecrow Village and discover all the fun and friendly scarecrow characters waiting to meet you!