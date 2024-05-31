International flamenco show coming to Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the first time in Peterborough, international flamenco company, Mi Flamenco, will bring their dazzling multimedia flamenco show, Echoes, to the Key Theatre on June 26.

​Producer and lead female dancer, Ester Tal, presents an array of highly skilled flamenco artists for this evocative production which combines engaging filmic imagery, emotive flamenco dance and soul-stirring music and voice.

Echoes promises to bring the audience an immersive experience of flamenco sights and sounds, inviting them to embark on a unique journey into flamenco and Andalusian culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The production has a compelling line-up of extraordinary artists. The original music is written and played by Ester’s partner both on and off stage, Uri Tal, composed for both guitar and cello. Cellist, Nick Squires, of internet sensation Cello in the Rain and gypsy singer from Jerez, Luis Vargas Monge, complete the sensational musical backdrop.

Mi Flamenco is coming to the Key Theatre

For many, a flamenco show wouldn’t be complete without the exhilarating dance - its percussive footwork, captivating movement and expression. Flamenco dancers, Tomas Arroquero and Ester Tal bring their unique vision of this extraordinary art form to the stage, supported throughout by emotional imagery, and the haunting music and powerful voice of Mi Flamenco’s artists.