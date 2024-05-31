International flamenco show coming to Peterborough
Producer and lead female dancer, Ester Tal, presents an array of highly skilled flamenco artists for this evocative production which combines engaging filmic imagery, emotive flamenco dance and soul-stirring music and voice.
Echoes promises to bring the audience an immersive experience of flamenco sights and sounds, inviting them to embark on a unique journey into flamenco and Andalusian culture.
The production has a compelling line-up of extraordinary artists. The original music is written and played by Ester’s partner both on and off stage, Uri Tal, composed for both guitar and cello. Cellist, Nick Squires, of internet sensation Cello in the Rain and gypsy singer from Jerez, Luis Vargas Monge, complete the sensational musical backdrop.
For many, a flamenco show wouldn’t be complete without the exhilarating dance - its percussive footwork, captivating movement and expression. Flamenco dancers, Tomas Arroquero and Ester Tal bring their unique vision of this extraordinary art form to the stage, supported throughout by emotional imagery, and the haunting music and powerful voice of Mi Flamenco’s artists.
Tickets for the show are available at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com