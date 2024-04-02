In pictures: On the ropes with jungle adventurers having a ball!

Youngsters have had their first taste of Queensgate’s Treetop Adventure Park and Playground which is open until April 21
By Brad Barnes
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 11:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 18 metre-long ropes course experience is a clip-on adventure across several obstacles suspended off the ground for ages 5-14. The mini playground with super swampy ball pit and the big boulder climbing wall to conquer is for children up to 4 years old.

Related topics:YoungstersQueensgate