Posh’s players returned to training on Monday, just a day after their Wembley win over Wycombe Wanderers, and ahead of Wednesday’s League One home game against Port Vale.

Focus remains on winning promotion from League One this season, something the experience of winning at Wembley can only enhance according to Steer.

Steer, the oldest player in the squad at 31, was also the only Wembley winner amongst the Posh squad before Sunday after tasting play-off success with Aston Villa against Derby in 2019.

Steer is adamant Posh will continue to push for automatic promotion, but he believes the players can return to Wembley full of confidence if a play-off campaign is required.

Steer said: “I’ve been fortunate enough to win here with Villa and you think, will it happen again? Thankfully I’ve been given another shot at it and I’ve got a 100% record so far so I’ll take that all day.

"Winning here is a great experience. It can bring out demons if you come here thinking we lost here a few weeks ago so if it takes the play-offs for us to get promotion then its great for us, but we’re still shooting for the top two and we’re going to chase those teams down.

“We’ve got a big game on Wednesday now that we need to win. Until it’s mathematically impossible, we’re still shooting for for top two.”

Steer also reserved great praise for Posh’s match-winning hero Harrison Burrows, who has been so good this season at left back that he did not even realise it was not his natural position!

Steer added: “In the 85th minute, I thought this is probably going to go to extra time.

“Then we get the first goal, which is so important, then do we switch off a little bit, maybe. It’s hard, they’re very direct. Any foul you give away is coming straight down your throat and they ended up getting a goal.

“Then I’m thinking, oh no, it’s going to be extra time again, but then Harrison pops up - is it a shot? is it a cross? I don’t know, but ’m going cross.

“That’s what he works on though. He works on deliveries into the box and he’s always aiming for that far post, even with a flick across or if he overhits it, he still makes the goalie work. Thankfully, it came up trumps today.

“Since I’ve been here, he’s been fantastic. A lot of players can start to struggle when they take on the captain’s armband as there’s a bit more responsibility and pressure but not him.

“He’s been a great captain. The best captains lead on the pitch, not by just being vocal, but by playing well. That’s how you get your respect and he plays well every game.

“I didn’t even realise that he was a number 10 playing at left back and the fact I didn’t even know that shows how well he’s playing there.”