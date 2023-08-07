In pictures: Celebrating 45 years of The Cresset in Peterborough

Opened by HM The Queen in 1978, The Cresset has hosted hundreds of parties over the years, from christenings to birthdays, to weddings and retirements. Now they’re having a celebration of theirown – and everyone’s invited!

The Bretton venue will open its doors to the public on Sunday 20th August for a free community party.

The event is completely free to enter, just go along and get involved. There’s free activities for the kids including karaoke, soft play and face painting, and a full stage programme of entertainment.

For the grown ups there’s free tea and coffee, a bar and a craft market organised by community organisation The Bretton Project.

Hosted by local favourite Teddi the Drag Queen, the stage line-up features plenty of friends of The Cresset and local talent including: Starlight Twirlettes, EB Dance, Westwood Musical Society, PODS, the Cresset’s panto dancers, Goldhay Arts, beatboxing performances and workshops, and more.

With free birthday cake and the unveiling of a specially designed mural installation by the team at Street Arts Hire, it’s a full day of fun!

In honour of The Cresset’s 45 year milestone, The Church of the Holy Spirit has a service at 11am at which special prayers of thanksgiving and blessing will be said for The Cresset and it’s work with the community.

And there’s an opportunity for young people to get a sneak preview of the mural project, and have a go themselves at some Street Art workshops on Friday, August 18. At 11am and 2pm, the Street Arts Hire team will be running fun workshops where everyone gets to take home their own canvas, for a token fee of just £5. Spaces are limited – full info and booking online.

You can get all the information on The Cresset website www.cresset.co.uk/birthday or find the event on Facebook. Everyone’s welcome, so gather up your friends and family for a day of fun and celebration.

1 . The Cresset Celebrating 45 years of The Cresset - opened by HM The Queen in 1978 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . The Cresset Celebrating 45 years of The Cresset - opened by HM The Queen in 1978 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . The Cresset Celebrating 45 years of The Cresset - opened by HM The Queen in 1978. The new raked seating Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . The Cresset Celebrating 45 years of The Cresset - opened by HM The Queen in 1978. The old seating Photo: supplied Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5