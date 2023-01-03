Hundreds turn out procession in place of traditional New Year's Day hunt
The Fitzwilliam Hunt came to Wansford on New Year's Day.
By Ben Jones
3 hours ago
Hundreds still turned out to see the Fitzwilliam Hunt on New Year’s Day in Wansford despite the traditional hunt not taking place.
It is not customary to hunt on a Sunday in the UK and due to that being the day New Year’s Day fell on in 2023, the riders simply paraded briefly through the village with their hounds, heading out as far as Wansford Bridge before turning around.
