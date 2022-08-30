News you can trust since 1948
An aerial view of The Thorney Live Music Festival at Bedford Hall, Thorney.

Hundreds flock to enjoy Thorney Live Music Festival

Hundreds gathered at Bedford Hall on Sunday (August 28) to enjoy the Thorney Live Music Festival.

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 1:06 pm

A host of local bands and artists entertained crowds at the annual charity event.

This year the event raised funds to support East Anglia's Children's Hospices, NGNPUK- A Whittlesey-based charity that raises money for automatic medication delivery systems called syringe drivers- and the Duke of Bedford School in Thorney. The event is believed to have raised over £12,000.

Organisers said: “A massive thanks to The Tour*ettes, Very Beautiful South, Groove Cartell, The CoPolice, Last Minute Brigade and Joe Drury. You did Thorney Live proud with some amazing performances and helped raise £4,650 ( figure likely to rise ) to be split between NGNPUK, East Anglia Children’s Hospice and our local Duke of Bedford School.

"Thorney Live over the last 26 years has now raised £82,000 which has supported many National and local Charities.”

1. The Thorney Live Music Festival

Crowds enjoy the event at Bedford Hall.

Photo: David Lowndes

2. The Thorney Live Music Festival

Crowds enjoy the event at Bedford Hall.

Photo: David Lowndes

3. The Thorney Live Music Festival

Crowds enjoy the event at Bedford Hall.

Photo: David Lowndes

4. The Thorney Live Music Festival

Even the Peterborough Telegraph's photographer joined in the fun!

Photo: David Lowndes

