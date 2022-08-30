A host of local bands and artists entertained crowds at the annual charity event.

This year the event raised funds to support East Anglia's Children's Hospices, NGNPUK- A Whittlesey-based charity that raises money for automatic medication delivery systems called syringe drivers- and the Duke of Bedford School in Thorney. The event is believed to have raised over £12,000.

Organisers said: “A massive thanks to The Tour*ettes, Very Beautiful South, Groove Cartell, The CoPolice, Last Minute Brigade and Joe Drury. You did Thorney Live proud with some amazing performances and helped raise £4,650 ( figure likely to rise ) to be split between NGNPUK, East Anglia Children’s Hospice and our local Duke of Bedford School.

"Thorney Live over the last 26 years has now raised £82,000 which has supported many National and local Charities.”

