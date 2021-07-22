Huge range of activities for Peterborough children this summer

The Summer Festival Of Family Fun in Peterborough

The Summer Festival Of Family Fun combines experiences for children and parents, as well as learning and discovering more about Peterborough and its history.

Activities, workshops and events begin at the end of July and continue throughout the school holidays. Themes and subjects including nature, dinosaurs, the Romans, Bronze Age crafting, reading and film are just some of what families can take part in.

The highlight of the festival is a children’s carnival in August when a vibrant and colourful celebration of the city’s different communities with music, culture and food takes place at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery.

More activities are being added to the festival’s timetable and so far, families will be able to enjoy the following at City Culture Peterborough’s attractions:

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery

• 27 July and 3 August - Dinosaur Day

• 10 and 17 August - Rotten Romans

• 24 and 31 August - The Natural World

• 27 to 28 August - Children’s Carnival

Flag Fen Archaeology Park

• 28 July, 4, 11 and 18 August - Sticks and Stories

• 6,13 and 20 August - Friday Fledglings

• 4 and 5 September - Viking re-enactment

Key Theatre

• 1 August - Summer Reading Challenge free film: Jungle Book

• 8 August - Summer Reading Challenge free film: Peter Rabbit 2

• 9 and 10 August - Space Jam 2

• 14 and 19 August - The Croods 2

• 15 August - Summer Reading Challenge free film: The Witches

• 25 and 26 August - Hexwood School of Sorcery

• 28 and 31 August - Jungle Cruise

• 30 August - Fireman Sam

Peterborough Libraries

• 24 and 31 July - Summer Reading Challenge at Central Library

• 7, 14, 21 and 28 August - Summer Reading Challenge at Central Library

• 16 August - Summer Reading Challenge at Orton Library

• 18 August - Summer Reading Challenge at Bretton Library

• 19 August - Summer Reading Challenge at Werrington Library

There will also be afternoons of circus fun with the Lost In Translation Circus in parks at Millfield, Bretton, Paston and Orton in August.

Children can try their hand at juggling, acrobatics, hula hoops and trapeze, followed by performances and skills demonstrations from the very best in circus performers.

In addition, Flag Fen Archaeology Park will be offering all keyworkers a free family ticket for entry to the attraction from August 14 to 20.

Cllr Steve Allen, Peterborough City Council deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, culture and communities, said: “School summer holidays can often be an expensive and challenging time for parents as they look for ways to keep their children entertained.

“City Culture Peterborough has worked hard to offer parents and children an array of exciting things to do where they can have fun and learn together. Many will be visiting the attractions for the very first time and, best of all, most activities on offer are free.

“I urge families to make the most of the festival and I congratulate the team at City Culture for organising such a creative and engaging programme. It’s also great to show appreciation at Flag Fen for keyworkers who continue to go above a beyond during these extraordinary times.”