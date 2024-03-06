How are you treating the one you love this Mother's Day?

Dobbies, at Hampton, is offering customers a chance to treat the mother figures in their lives to an indulgent Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea experience and a special flower gift on both Saturday (March 9th) and Sunday (10th).
That’s three tiers of delicious savoury and sweet treats, alongside unlimited tea and coffee refills – and the option of a 200ml bottle of Prosecco or 275ml bottle of Franklin & Sons, all for just £25.
For those seeking a classic experience, Dobbies’ Traditional Afternoon Tea is also available, priced at £20.
Families looking to celebrate all together can add on Dobbies’ Children’s Afternoon Tea, priced at £8.50 per child.
Mums will also be gifted a beautiful miniature indoor rose, worth £10, to take home.
If that’s not for you there are incentives a-plenty to visit a host of restaurants across the Peterborough area – but make sure you get in touch first to make sure they can fit you in as many places are sold out.