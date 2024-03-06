Check out the Mother's Day offerings at Dobbies in Peterborough, March 9 and 10.Check out the Mother's Day offerings at Dobbies in Peterborough, March 9 and 10.
Check out the Mother's Day offerings at Dobbies in Peterborough, March 9 and 10.

How are you treating the one you love this Mother's Day?

From a tea-riffic garden centre experience to a family meal at your favourite pub or restaurant – here’s some ideas of where to go in Peterborough this Mother’s Day.
By Brad Barnes
Published 6th Mar 2024, 10:45 GMT

Dobbies, at Hampton, is offering customers a chance to treat the mother figures in their lives to an indulgent Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea experience and a special flower gift on both Saturday (March 9th) and Sunday (10th).

That’s three tiers of delicious savoury and sweet treats, alongside unlimited tea and coffee refills – and the option of a 200ml bottle of Prosecco or 275ml bottle of Franklin & Sons, all for just £25.

For those seeking a classic experience, Dobbies’ Traditional Afternoon Tea is also available, priced at £20.

Families looking to celebrate all together can add on Dobbies’ Children’s Afternoon Tea, priced at £8.50 per child.

Mums will also be gifted a beautiful miniature indoor rose, worth £10, to take home.

If that’s not for you there are incentives a-plenty to visit a host of restaurants across the Peterborough area – but make sure you get in touch first to make sure they can fit you in as many places are sold out.

Gurkha Durbaar, in Broadway, will be serving bottomless Indian Tapas, 12pm - 8pm, £30 per person (£50 with bottomless prosecco) on Mother's Day.

Gurkha Durbaar, in Broadway, will be serving bottomless Indian Tapas, 12pm - 8pm, £30 per person (£50 with bottomless prosecco) on Mother's Day.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has a Mother's Day Bottomless Sunday Brunch on March 10 with 2-hour slots from 10am to 4pm. £25 per adult, £10 child.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has a Mother's Day Bottomless Sunday Brunch on March 10 with 2-hour slots from 10am to 4pm. £25 per adult, £10 child.

El Camino Mediterranean & Fine Dining restaurant at Easton on the Hill has a special three-course £45 Mother's Day menu - £15 for under-12s

El Camino Mediterranean & Fine Dining restaurant at Easton on the Hill has a special three-course £45 Mother's Day menu - £15 for under-12s

Prevost at The Haycock Manor, Wansford, will be serving afternoon tea in the conservatory from 12noon until 5pm on Mother's Day.

Prevost at The Haycock Manor, Wansford, will be serving afternoon tea in the conservatory from 12noon until 5pm on Mother's Day.

