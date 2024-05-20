Homeseekers invited to tour Peterborough development this bank holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is hosting a muddy boots event at its popular Abbey Park development in Thorney, Peterborough this bank holiday weekend, where interested property seekers will be able to tour the homes under construction.

Abbey Park, situated on Deer Park Way, consists of a stunning range of 68 three and four bedroom detached homes, which all feature solar panels, a garage and EV charging point as standard.

The event is taking place from Saturday 25th to Monday 27th May, 10am to 5pm. Attendees will be the first to be able to don a hard hat and boots and take a guided tour of the available homes that are currently under construction, as well as enjoy a glass of prosecco and cupcakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interested property seekers will also be able to meet with an independent financial advisor, to receive free mortgage advice and find out more about the homebuying schemes on offer.

Allison Homes' Abbey Park development in Thorney

Over the weekend, attendees will be able to reserve a property for just £99, as well as receive £1,000 towards their legal fees, a £2,000 landscaping voucher and have flooring included throughout their new Allison home*.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very excited to host this event and to welcome property seekers to Abbey Park. This is a brilliant opportunity for homeseekers to get a feel of the homes and the site, and see first-hand the hard work and high quality craftmanship that goes into an Allison Homes development.

“Abbey Park is a fantastic development with the perfect mix of countryside and city living. We’d encourage anyone who is interested to come along to our event and tour the range of homes on offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thorney is a historical, peaceful village which is located less than eight miles away from Peterborough. The village is home to the impressive Thorney Abbey, a community centre, independent tearoom and dog park. For families, there is Smiley Faces nursery and Duke of Bedford Primary School, both rated “Good” by OFSTED.

To find out more about Abbey Park and the available homes, visit allison-homes.co.uk/development/abbey-park/ or contact the sales team on [email protected] and 07483 092042.