Half-term ideas at Peterborough's libraries, museum and Flag Fen

great half-term ideas

Myths & Legends at Peterborough Museum

Workshops, crafts and trails, from tales of fire-breathing dragons to fables of fairies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are three different themed workshops – ‘Ancient Roman Gods and Goddesses’, ‘Myths & Monsters’ and ‘Experimental Beasts Lab’, each lasting one hour.

There is also themed creative crafts and trail around the museum.

Most Popular

Find out more at www.peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events

A walk in the wild side at Flag Fen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explore the wonderful wildlife and parkland – make a bark rubbing picture or stop to listen to the sounds of the local birds. Plus, get creative making your very own unique ‘Journey Stick’ to take home with you.

Find out more at www.flagfen.org.uk/events

Under the sea – Enchanting storytelling

Visit one of Peterborough libraries this half term to explore the world below the waves. There will be fishy stories, sea creature crafts, and a trail to find the underwater wildlife hiding around the library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more at www.peterboroughlibraries.org.uk/events

Club Viva holiday clubs

A wide range on different activities, plus a daily theme including science, sport andnature at Hampton Leisure Centre and Werrington Leisure Centre.