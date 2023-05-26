News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van

Half-term ideas at Peterborough's libraries, museum and Flag Fen

Plan a fun half-term for the kids next week with loads of fantastic holiday activities to choose from across the city.
By Brad Barnes
Published 26th May 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
great half-term ideasgreat half-term ideas
great half-term ideas

Myths & Legends at Peterborough Museum

Workshops, crafts and trails, from tales of fire-breathing dragons to fables of fairies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are three different themed workshops – ‘Ancient Roman Gods and Goddesses’, ‘Myths & Monsters’ and ‘Experimental Beasts Lab’, each lasting one hour.

There is also themed creative crafts and trail around the museum.

Most Popular

    Find out more at www.peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events

    A walk in the wild side at Flag Fen

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Explore the wonderful wildlife and parkland – make a bark rubbing picture or stop to listen to the sounds of the local birds. Plus, get creative making your very own unique ‘Journey Stick’ to take home with you.

    Find out more at www.flagfen.org.uk/events

    Under the sea – Enchanting storytelling

    Visit one of Peterborough libraries this half term to explore the world below the waves. There will be fishy stories, sea creature crafts, and a trail to find the underwater wildlife hiding around the library.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Find out more at www.peterboroughlibraries.org.uk/events

    Club Viva holiday clubs

    A wide range on different activities, plus a daily theme including science, sport andnature at Hampton Leisure Centre and Werrington Leisure Centre.

    Find out more at www.vivacity.org/club viva

    Related topics:PeterboroughLegends