Half-term family fun in Peterborough at the museum, libraries and Flag Fen

Pirates will be taking over Peterborough libraries from February 15-18, with a series of swashbuckling-themed activities at Central, Werrington, Orton and Bretton libraries.

Families with young children can hear stories about pirates, get creative by drawing a treasure map, design their own pirate flag, make an eye patch to wear and hunt for hidden treasure.

Activities will be held at Werrington Library at 2.30pm on February 15, Bretton Library at 2.30pm on February 16, Central Library at 11am on February 17 and Orton Library at 2.30pm on February 18.

Events are suitable for children aged four and over at a cost of £1 per child. Booking in advance is recommended as spaces are limited. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Places can be booked in person at any Peterborough library or at [email protected]

Youngsters can ‘get arty’ and explore their creative side at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, in Priestgate, which is holding a selection of art activities every day throughout half-term week.

Families can pick up a pack containing activities and follow an arty trail around the museum galleries to find out more about some of the paintings on display in the building.

The activities at the museum are running from February 14-18 from 10am-4pm. There will be a small charge for the activity pack.

At Flag Fen Archaeology Park, children are invited to take part in a host of activities including helping to find the ‘Lost Sword of Flag Fen’, unleashing their inner archaeologist in the ‘Big Dig’ tent and trying their hand at crafts, such as making a Bronze Age sword. Families can also explore the attraction’s unique pre-historic landscape.