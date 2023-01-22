Half-a-million pieces of LEGO in new Peterborough display

From the Brick Wonders exhibition coming to Peterborough

Starting on February 11 and running until February 19 in the Queensgate Centre’s North Square, Brick Wonders, created by Artist Warren Elsmore, will take families on a tour of beautiful modern, ancient and natural sights from around the globe.

Visit the Egyptian Pyramids, London Bridge, and even a 9ft tall Great Barrier Reef packed with angel fish, tangs and even rays, all made of LEGO!

And it doesn’t stop there! Join Queensgate in a three-day mosaic build following designs by Brick Wonder, the public’s build will then be immortalised in a frame to be added with other pieces from around the country.

Don’t forget to take part in Queensgate’s trail featuring 10 minifigures hidden in windows throughout the centre, so pick up a trail sheet at the LEGO event, follow the trail and pop your entry in the North Square post box.

Katie Chapman, Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, says: “This exhibition really gives you a sense of the awe you would feel travelling around the world to these sights and we are so excited to share this with Queensgate families.