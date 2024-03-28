Get your Bollywood moves on with classes for men, women and children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine weeks of classes will be available to children (ages 4-12) and adults (ages 12+) on Thursdays from 18 April to 20 June, with the adult classes now expanding from women only to welcome dancers from all genders.

The children’s classes will be held at Hampton Vale Community Centre, while the adult classes will go ahead at Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir in New England.

These exciting and energetic classes from Peterborough’s Jumped Up Theatre are taught by an instructor from the Shiamak brand, as originated by India’s ‘Guru of Dance’, Shiamak Davar. The classes are full of Bollywood fun, with modern music, a joyful atmosphere, and many opportunities to perform.

Classes restart on April 18

Attendees will be given the chance to dance at special events during the term, both in and outside Peterborough. These events are open to the public and are a great opportunity for dancers to demonstrate what they have learned, gain confidence on a stage, and connect with their fellow performers.

Emily Steele-Dias, Jumped Up’s Participation Producer, says: “We’re really excited for a new term of Bollywood dance, especially as we’re now opening up the classes to men. We want the classes to be available to all of Peterborough’s dance enthusiasts and can’t wait to see the new dynamic that forms with every new addition to the group. We’re working right now to make the performances something special, both for our dancers and the people watching.”