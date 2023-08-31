News you can trust since 1948
Fun dog show returns to Peterborough's Central Park Fun Day

Family fun and a dog show are at the centre of an exciting day out at Peterborough’s Central Park on Saturday.
By Brad Barnes
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read

Organised by the Friends of Central Park and its network of supporting partners there promises to be a fabulous arrangement of activities, entertainment and some furry friends.

The Dog Show starts at 2pm, however entries for the classes will open at midday for this extremely popular event which returns for the eight time.

There are ten classes that can be entered (for a small fee) including Waggiest Woofer, Eyes to Make You Melt, Best Rescue and Owner Most Like Their Dog. There will be prizes donated by local companies including the sponsors of the dog show, Byre Veterinary Surgery at Werrington.

From the Central Park fun day in 2021From the Central Park fun day in 2021
    The activities for the Fun Day will start at 11am. There will be live music from local bands, a choice of local arts and crafts stalls to browse, face painting and a funfair for the younger children.

    Remember that Central Park has lots of things to do and see during the day. There are sunken, sensory, and formal gardens to explore, an aviary to visit, a playground and flat paved nature walks suitable for pushchairs and wheelchairs.

    Don’t forget the fabulous Willow Cafe, where families can take a well-deserved break and grab a bite to eat after all that fun, will be open.

    Car parking space is limited in the area.

    Everyone is welcome to come along – entry is free.

