Former Doctor Who companion officially opens new exhibition in Peterborough

Peter Purves appeared in almost 50 episodes of the classic show.

Peterborough’s major Doctor Who inspired exhibition has been officially opened by a former companion.

Peter Purves, who played Steven Taylor, the companion of the very first Doctor (William Hartnell), in a total of 46 episodes between 1965 and 1966, was on hand at noon on Saturday (May 3) to officially open the exhibition at Peterborough Museum.

Purves also stayed afterwards to meet fans and conduct a signing session.

Peter Purves at Peterborough Museum. Photo: Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery.

The Adventures in Time and Space exhibition features rooms brimmed with a wide selection of props, costumes, and other Doctor Who memorabilia.

Tickets can be booked on the Peterborough Museum website in time slots, 9:30am-11:30am, 12pm-2pm and 2:30pm-4:30pm.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children (under 16).