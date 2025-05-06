Former Doctor Who companion officially opens new exhibition in Peterborough

By Ben Jones
Published 6th May 2025, 15:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Peter Purves appeared in almost 50 episodes of the classic show.

Peterborough’s major Doctor Who inspired exhibition has been officially opened by a former companion.

Peter Purves, who played Steven Taylor, the companion of the very first Doctor (William Hartnell), in a total of 46 episodes between 1965 and 1966, was on hand at noon on Saturday (May 3) to officially open the exhibition at Peterborough Museum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Purves also stayed afterwards to meet fans and conduct a signing session.

Peter Purves at Peterborough Museum. Photo: Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery.Peter Purves at Peterborough Museum. Photo: Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery.
Peter Purves at Peterborough Museum. Photo: Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery.

The Adventures in Time and Space exhibition features rooms brimmed with a wide selection of props, costumes, and other Doctor Who memorabilia.

Tickets can be booked on the Peterborough Museum website in time slots, 9:30am-11:30am, 12pm-2pm and 2:30pm-4:30pm.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children (under 16).

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough MuseumTickets
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice