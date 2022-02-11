Follow the LEGO sculpture trail at Peterborough’s Queensgate centre

images from former exhibitions belonging to the creator Warren Elsmore

From tomorrow (Saturday) until February 20, families can explore a number of unusual exhibits created by LEGO® Artist, Warren Elsmore.

Using the iconic LEGO® bricks to recreate moments from our world history, 29 models of all shapes and sizes will be placed inside the shopping centre and can be explored via a self-guided trail.

An entirely free activity for all, visitors can collect a trail booklet from the start of the trail in North Square, situated outside Superdry, taking them on a tour around the centre to be completed at their own pace.

During the trail, visitors will stumble across creations that explore everything from the remarkable Titanic, Concorde and London Underground, right through to moments in time which link to the likes of Mozart, Ghandi and President Obama.

There’s a fantastic competition to enter too, giving someone the chance to win an exciting LEGO® bundle by taking a selfie next to one of the LEGO® Brick History exhibits and posting it on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #QueensgateBrickHistory in your post (each post shared with the hashtag will be counted as one entry).

The winner will be randomly selected and contacted via direct message on February 21.

Ahead of the half term event, Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “As we begin to welcome the return of our community focused events, we look forward to launching our first event of 2022, where families can spend quality time together and meet other children enjoying our fun and free activity.”