Flag Fen in Peterborough to remain closed this week
Flag Fen in Peterborough is to be closed this week (November 8-14).
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 3:34 pm
The Bronze Age archaeological site posted the update to its social media pages on Monday, stating that the park would remain closed until next Monday (November 15) “due to circumstances beyond our control.”
The park will remain open for pre-booked school tours.
A statement from Flag Fen said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control Flag Fen Archaeology Park will be closed to the public and only open for pre-booked school groups this week (8-14 November).
“Please keep checking for updates on our social media channels.
“Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery is open as usual.”