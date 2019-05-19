First class music and comedy on Peterborough stage

Peterborough’s vibrant theatre company, Lamphouse Theatre, believe in making exciting performances, and their latest offering is no exception.

From May 22-25, Lamphouse will fill the Key Theatre stage with live music, energy and comedy in their new production of Alan Bennett’s The History Boys.

Set in the 1980s the play follows eight A level students from an ordinary Grammar School as they finish Sixth Form and apply for some of the country’s most illustrious universities.

Guided by a brand new, and very young, supply teacher and an unusual English teacher whose methods are somewhat unorthodox, the boys navigate their way through their final terms at school.

Will they impress their pompous headteacher who dreams of league table heights?

Or will a scandalous act destroy everything they’ve worked so hard to achieve?

Set to a combination of rocking 80s’ tunes, this exciting, heartwarming classic is not to be missed.

Known in Peterborough for their fun-filled Christmas shows and their sell out performances of This Is Peterborough at the Heritage Festival in 2018, Lamphouse is excited to be making a foray onto the Key Theatre main stage.

Director Tom Fox says: “The History Boys is a wonderful play with a lot of unexpected laughs.

“We’ve had a great time in rehearsals finding interesting and exciting ways to present scenes, so that our audiences won’t just see classroom after classroom and rows of desks and chairs on stage.

“Even though the play is set in the 80s so many of the themes are still relevant to education and learning today, and we’ve been through a fascinating process asking lots of questions about schooling and teaching.

“We hope our audiences will be entertained and inspired!”

Shows are at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Book your tickets (£15/£12.50 ) now at vivacity.org.