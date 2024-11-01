Fireworks: The best organised displays in and around Peterborough for Bonfire Night

By Stephen Briggs
Published 24th Oct 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 10:47 BST
There is no Firework Fantasia this year due to the Showground plans

There are few things that get people talking on social media more than fireworks at this time of year.

With more and more people calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of fireworks, as loud noises are causing issues for pets, children, and others with PTSD – organised displays are a more community friendly way to mark November 5.

They also are a safer option than setting fireworks off in your back garden.

With Guy Fawkes Night falling on a Tuesday this year, many of the displays are spread out over the next few weeks – starting this weekend.

There is also no Firework Fantasia in Peterborough this year, as developments at the Showground mean it has no home.

However, there are still plenty of options to mark the 420th anniversary of the Gunpowder Plot in and around Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have put out a list of some of the organised displays across Cambridgeshire – and here is the pick of the bunch that are taking place in Peterborough and the surrounding area.

The pictures used are all from Firework Fantasia and Firework Fiesta events in Peterborough over the past few years.

There is no Firework Fantasia this year in Peterborough - but there are plenty of organised displays taking place

1. Bonfire Night

There is no Firework Fantasia this year in Peterborough - but there are plenty of organised displays taking place Photo: Rowland Hobson

Photo Sales
Werrington Fireworks Display will take place on Saturday, November 2 and is organised by Werrington Scouts, Guides and Primary School PTA. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/WerringtonFireworks

2. Bonfire Night

Werrington Fireworks Display will take place on Saturday, November 2 and is organised by Werrington Scouts, Guides and Primary School PTA. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/WerringtonFireworks Photo: Rowland Hobson

Photo Sales
Peterborough Lions Rugby Club will host their display on Sunday, November 3. For more details, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/peterborough/peterborough-lions-rugby-club/peterborough-lions-rfc-firework-display-sunday-3rd-november-2024/e-vlgpjb

3. Bonfire Night

Peterborough Lions Rugby Club will host their display on Sunday, November 3. For more details, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/peterborough/peterborough-lions-rugby-club/peterborough-lions-rfc-firework-display-sunday-3rd-november-2024/e-vlgpjb Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Castor Cricket Club will host their event on Friday, November 1. For more information visit https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/castor-fireworks-2024-tickets-1027380782577?aff%3Derelexpmlt&sa=D&sntz=1&usd=2&usg=AOvVaw3nPc2cIGN0hZMJiuHjORKc

4. Bonfire Night

Castor Cricket Club will host their event on Friday, November 1. For more information visit https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/castor-fireworks-2024-tickets-1027380782577?aff%3Derelexpmlt&sa=D&sntz=1&usd=2&usg=AOvVaw3nPc2cIGN0hZMJiuHjORKc Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FireworksPeterboroughShowgroundPTSDCambridgeshire
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice