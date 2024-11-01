Fireworks: The best organised displays in and around Peterborough for Bonfire Night

There are few things that get people talking on social media more than fireworks at this time of year.
With more and more people calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of fireworks, as loud noises are causing issues for pets, children, and others with PTSD – organised displays are a more community friendly way to mark November 5.
They also are a safer option than setting fireworks off in your back garden.
With Guy Fawkes Night falling on a Tuesday this year, many of the displays are spread out over the next few weeks – starting this weekend.
There is also no Firework Fantasia in Peterborough this year, as developments at the Showground mean it has no home.
However, there are still plenty of options to mark the 420th anniversary of the Gunpowder Plot in and around Peterborough.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have put out a list of some of the organised displays across Cambridgeshire – and here is the pick of the bunch that are taking place in Peterborough and the surrounding area.
The pictures used are all from Firework Fantasia and Firework Fiesta events in Peterborough over the past few years.