Ferry Meadows Rainbow walk - 'a joyful celebration of Queerness'
The installation, which opened at the weekend, consists of several coloured plinths in the park, making up a Rainbow Walk, and by visiting each one, visitors can gather information and learn more about local queer living history.
The exhibition will start by the Lynch Lake Community Hub in Ferry Meadows and continue along the path towards Lakeside. It will be in place throughout the winter, with an additional installation launching on December 1 to commemorate World Aids Day.
The exhibition will then close in January 2024
Identities! is the work of Q Productions, supported by the Your Community Greenspace project.
The project aims to build bridges with the multicultural communities of Peterborough to make Ferry Meadows an inclusive community hub.
Talking about the project, Teddi, Creative Co-Director of Q Productions said: “A few years ago I looked around Peterborough and thought where is my community?
"I then thought of this idea about having a living queer history in Peterborough, not only to educate those outside of the LGBTQIA+ community, but to create a safe space for those who need it.
"And our community really does. ”